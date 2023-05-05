IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans preview, teams, live streaming and more2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Both Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are currently in the top four of the league standings, with a two-point gap between them after playing nine games each
Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are set to face off in match number 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Rajasthan. Both teams are currently in the top four of the league standings, with a two-point gap between them after playing nine games each. The defending champions, Gujarat Titans, suffered a rare home loss to Delhi Capitals in their previous game, while Rajasthan Royals lost to Mumbai Indians in the 1,000th IPL match.
