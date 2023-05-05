Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are set to face off in match number 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Rajasthan. Both teams are currently in the top four of the league standings, with a two-point gap between them after playing nine games each. The defending champions, Gujarat Titans, suffered a rare home loss to Delhi Capitals in their previous game, while Rajasthan Royals lost to Mumbai Indians in the 1,000th IPL match.

Rajasthan Royals has a strong batting line-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who recently scored his maiden IPL century, leading the charge. The team also has experienced players such as Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson in the top order, making their top three formidable. Devdutt Padikkal in the middle order and Windies' Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel in the lower order provide stability to the team. The bowling side also looks impressive with Ravi Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Gujarat Titans, currently at the top of the league standings with 12 points, are looking to qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Shubman Gill has been in excellent form at the top of the order, while captain Hardik Pandya has been chipping in with crucial runs at number three. The team's lower-order combination of David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, and Rahul Tewatia also promises to deliver on every occasion. The bowling attack of Gujarat Titans is even stronger with players like Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Rashid Khan, and Mohit Sharma.

Pitch report:

The pitch has been historically bowler friendly for both pace and spin and is often remembered as the place where Sohail Tanvir took 6/14 in his four overs, InsideSports. “The pitch is so good for the bowler’s that no team has ever breached the 200 run mark here and only century has been made here."

When will the RR vs GT match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday (May 5).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, will be available on Jio Cinema.