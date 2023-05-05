Gujarat Titans, currently at the top of the league standings with 12 points, are looking to qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Shubman Gill has been in excellent form at the top of the order, while captain Hardik Pandya has been chipping in with crucial runs at number three. The team's lower-order combination of David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, and Rahul Tewatia also promises to deliver on every occasion. The bowling attack of Gujarat Titans is even stronger with players like Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Rashid Khan, and Mohit Sharma.

