In an eagerly anticipated match-up in the Indian Premier League, the Rajasthan Royals will take on the Lucknow Super Giants on April 19. The Royals, who currently sit atop the points table with four wins in five matches, will look to secure their place in the playoffs with a victory over the Super Giants.

Lucknow, who have won three of their five matches, will be looking to leapfrog the Royals and claim top spot in the standings with a win.

The Royals may have the edge in this clash, as they will be playing at home, where they have been in excellent form this season.

The Royals are led by Sanju Samson, who has been in fine form with the bat and has shown good tactical acumen as a captain. In contrast, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul has been more conservative with his approach and has made some questionable decisions with his bowling changes. Both teams have talented squads, however, and this promises to be an entertaining match.

The Royals will be looking to secure two points and become the first team to reach double digits in the points table, while the Super Giants will be hoping to improve their net run rate and claim top spot. Lucknow have been in good form, with six points and the second spot in the standings.

However, the Royals are the only team in the tournament to have lost just one game so far and will be confident of securing a win on their home ground.

RR vs LSG pitch report

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with temperatures between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius from 7:30 pm onward. The playing surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium offers a generous measure of support to both pace and spin bowlers, making it a bowler-friendly pitch.

The pitch at Jaipur tends to favor the batsmen, with an average first innings score of 158 runs.

However, the pitch also has a bit of green, which could help the fast bowlers early in the match. The bounce is even, allowing batters to freely play their strokes. With dew likely to come into play, scoring runs in the second innings should be easier.

Interestingly, teams batting second have performed remarkably well at this venue, and consequently, the captain winning the toss is expected to opt for chasing. Moreover, the pitch's quality improves as the match advances, allowing for greater ease of stroke-making.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, RR vs LSG?

The IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

When will the RR vs LSG match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday (April 19).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, will be available on Jio Cinema.