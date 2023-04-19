IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants preview, probable teams, live streaming details and more3 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 10:31 AM IST
While the Lucknow Super Giants have been in exceptional form, having won three of their five matches, the Rajasthan Royals have also put up an impressive performance, having lost just one game in the tournament so far.
In an eagerly anticipated match-up in the Indian Premier League, the Rajasthan Royals will take on the Lucknow Super Giants on April 19. The Royals, who currently sit atop the points table with four wins in five matches, will look to secure their place in the playoffs with a victory over the Super Giants.
