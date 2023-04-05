Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face each other at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, marking the first time that the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played in north-east India. The Royals were supposed to play in Guwahati in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused those plans to be cancelled.

Ahead of the game, Punjab Kings are still without English cricketer Liam Livingstone, who is waiting for fitness clearance from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and has yet to arrive in India.

However, Kagiso Rabada has joined the squad after completing South Africa's ODI series against the Netherlands on April 2, and may replace Nathan Ellis in the XI if he is ready to go. Meanwhile, the only question mark for the Royals is the fitness of West Indies fast bowler Obed McCoy, who is currently nursing an injury.

Both teams come into the match on the back of impressive victories in their opening games of the IPL 2023 season. Punjab Kings, led by Shikhar Dhawan, emerged victorious over Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match despite missing key players Livingstone and Rabada.

The Royals, on the other hand, will be looking to replicate the attacking top-order batting, incisive new-ball performance, and tight spin bowling that helped them defeat the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game.

Currently, both teams have won their opening fixtures and scored big, but the Royals sit higher on the points table at number two due to their superior Net Run Rate, while Punjab Kings are at number five.

RR vs PBKS Pitch Report

The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati has become a haven for batsmen with its hard deck providing a reliable bounce for batters to hit big shots. Bowlers have a tough time containing the run flow in recent matches and the upcoming match is expected to be no different. The pitch mainly has a hard deck where the batters can trust the bounce and hit along the line. The Royals vs Kings match is expected to be a high-scoring affair, with both teams likely to post big totals.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, RR vs PBKS?

The IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

When will the RR vs PBKS match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday (April 5).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, will be available on Jio Cinema.