IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS preview, live streaming details and more

RR vs PBKS Pitch Report

The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati has become a haven for batsmen with its hard deck providing a reliable bounce for batters to hit big shots. Bowlers have a tough time containing the run flow in recent matches and the upcoming match is expected to be no different. The pitch mainly has a hard deck where the batters can trust the bounce and hit along the line. The Royals vs Kings match is expected to be a high-scoring affair, with both teams likely to post big totals.