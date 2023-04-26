Home / News / India /  IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli or Rinku Singh - who'll score more? Match preview, Dream11 fantasy team
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set for a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 26. RCB have won four of their last seven matches while KKR have managed to win just two out of seven matches.

What will inspire Nitish Rana’s boys is that, out of the two teams that they have defeated so far, one of them was RCB. in fact, it was a massive performance by the Knight Riders as they crushed the Royal Challengers by 81 runs. Shardul Thakur scored 68 off 29 balls. Varun Chakravarthy got four wickets while giving away just 15 runs while newcomer Suyash Sharma got 3/30. RCB were bundled out for 123 in 17.4 overs while KKR scored 204 in their 20 overs.

These two teams have played 31 matches against each other. Kolkata won 17 of those while RCB emerged victorious in 14. Even at RCB’s homeground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, KKR have won six out of the 10 matches played so far.

RCB vs KKR fantasy cricket team

Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli (C), Glenn Maxwell (VC), Mahipal Lomror, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Harshal Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj.

Disclaimer: The fantasy team mentioned above is for entertainment purposes only and can be used on any suitable online gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle, WinZO, Gamezy, Howzat, MyTeam11, and others. Please note that this list is not a recommendation and any decision to use it is solely at your discretion.

RCB vs KKR pitch report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium boasts of a batting-friendly surface that is every batter's delight but a nightmare for bowlers. The wickets on this ground are expected to provide some assistance to the spinners, making it a challenging task for the batsmen to score freely. 

Despite its small size, the boundaries at this venue are well-distributed. The statistical analysis of the most recent T20 matches played at this venue reveals that the mean value of the first innings score has been 194 runs.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, RCB vs KKR?

The IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the RCB vs KKR match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday (April 26).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, will be available on Jio Cinema.

