What will inspire Nitish Rana’s boys is that, out of the two teams that they have defeated so far, one of them was RCB. in fact, it was a massive performance by the Knight Riders as they crushed the Royal Challengers by 81 runs. Shardul Thakur scored 68 off 29 balls. Varun Chakravarthy got four wickets while giving away just 15 runs while newcomer Suyash Sharma got 3/30. RCB were bundled out for 123 in 17.4 overs while KKR scored 204 in their 20 overs.