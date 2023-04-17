Chennai Super Kings will look to pick up the pace in the middle overs and hope their inspirational skipper MS Dhoni takes the field despite a knee niggle against fierce rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eagerly awaited Southern derby in the IPL at Bengaluru on Monday.

It will be a special atmosphere at the Chinnaswamy Stadium when the two teams battle to gain momentum after an up-and-down campaign so far.

The knee has been troubling Dhoni since the start of the tournament but he has ended up playing all four games so far. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan expects the skipper to lead against RCB.

"I don't think he will miss the game but we will have to wait and see till tomorrow evening," he told PTI.

RCB, on the other hand, got a much needed win on Saturday afternoon and will be aiming to build on the performance against Delhi Capitals.

Virat Kohli's form has been the biggest positive for them. Kohli collecting boundaries with his sumblime off side play is enough to create discomfort in the opposition camp and will be fired up for an encore against CSK.

Skipper Faf du Plessis too has led from the front while batting at the top alongside Kohli.

Like CSK, RCB's middle-order is yet to unlock its potential. Glenn Maxwell has batted at an impressive strike rate but the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Mahipal Lomror can do better.

CSK's Dream11 Prediction vs RCB in IPL 2023, according to Hindustan Times

Top order: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane.

Middle-order and all-rounders: Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk).

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana/Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande.

RCB's likely XI vs CSK:

Openers: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c)

Middle Order: Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell

All-Rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj and Vyshak Vijay Kumar.

"I don't think he will miss the game but we will have to wait and see till tomorrow evening," he told PTI.

RCB, on the other hand, got a much needed win on Saturday afternoon and will be aiming to build on the performance against Delhi Capitals.

Virat Kohli's form has been the biggest positive for them. Kohli collecting boundaries with his sumblime off side play is enough to create discomfort in the opposition camp and will be fired up for an encore against CSK.

Skipper Faf du Plessis too has led from the front while batting at the top alongside Kohli.

Like CSK, RCB's middle-order is yet to unlock its potential. Glenn Maxwell has batted at an impressive strike rate but the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Mahipal Lomror can do better.

CSK's Dream11 Prediction vs RCB in IPL 2023, according to Hindustan Times

Top order: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane.

Middle-order and all-rounders: Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk).

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana/Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande.

RCB's likely XI vs CSK:

Openers: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c)

Middle Order: Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell

All-Rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj and Vyshak Vijay Kumar.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, RCB vs CSK?

The IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, will take place at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the RCB vs CSK match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, will start at 7.30 pm IST on Monday (April 17).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings will be available on Jio Cinema.