IPL 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings preview, probable teams, live streaming details and more
- Virat Kohli's form has been the biggest positive for RCB. Virat Kohli collecting boundaries with his sumblime off side play is enough to create discomfort in the opposition camp and will be fired up for an encore against CSK
Chennai Super Kings will look to pick up the pace in the middle overs and hope their inspirational skipper MS Dhoni takes the field despite a knee niggle against fierce rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eagerly awaited Southern derby in the IPL at Bengaluru on Monday.
