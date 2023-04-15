The Indian Premier League (IPL) is heating up, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) preparing to face off against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 15 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will be the 20th in the competition, with both teams desperately seeking a win to improve their standings.

In what promises to be an exciting encounter, RCB will be hoping to take advantage of their home ground and claim a much-needed victory while DC will be looking to finally get their season going and secure their first win of the competition. With so much at stake for both teams, it's sure to be an entertaining and high-scoring affair.

Currently, RCB are in eighth place, having won just one match out of three, while DC are dead last, having failed to win any of their five tries. The Capitals' net run rate is also the worst in the league, and they are in dire need of inspiration.

RCB are looking to return to their winning ways after losing back-to-back matches. Meanwhile, DC are still searching for their first win and have lost four matches in a row. They have not been competitive in any of their IPL 2023 contests so far, with their previous match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) only going down to the final ball.

RCB vs DC pitch report

The pitch at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its batting-friendly surface in T20 cricket. The average first innings score here is 192, and teams have easily scored 200-plus totals in both innings in the last game at the venue.

While pace has accounted for the majority of the wickets this season, spin will play a big role, especially with this being a day game. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the record at the venue suggesting the same.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, RCB vs DC?

The IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the RCB vs DC match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, will start at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday (April 15).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, will be available on Jio Cinema.