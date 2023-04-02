The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to begin the new season with the aim of securing their first-ever Indian Premier League title as they take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2 evening. Led by Faf du Plessis, the team made it to the playoffs in the previous edition of the tournament and will look to maintain their momentum with consistent performances. All eyes will be on star batsman Virat Kohli, who has made an impressive comeback since the end of last year's IPL.

In contrast, the Mumbai Indians had their worst-ever season in 2022, finishing at the bottom of the table with just four wins from 14 matches. However, the addition of Jofra Archer to the squad after missing the previous season due to injury will bolster their chances. On the downside, Jasprit Bumrah will be out of the entire edition due to a back injury, a significant blow for the most successful IPL team with five titles.

Also Read: IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals srh rr preview, probable teams, live streaming details and more

Out of the 30 matches played between these two teams, the Mumbai Indians have won 17 while the Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 13. Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium has hosted 10 matches between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Out of these, Mumbai Indians have won 8 matches while Royal Challengers Bangalore have won only 2 matches.

Although Mumbai Indians have been in a rebuilding phase since the 2022 mega auction, they have fortified their batting by signing Cameron Green. The team's hope of having Bumrah and Archer bowling together will have to wait for another season.

Also Read: Jio Cinema faces criticism over ‘poor’ streaming quality of IPL matches

The Royal Challengers will be missing Wanindu Hasaranga, Rajat Patidar, and Josh Hazlewood, while Hasaranga is in New Zealand for the T20I series, Patidar is recovering from a heel injury at the National Cricket Academy, and Hazlewood is undergoing Achilles tendonitis rehabilitation in Australia. Hazlewood is expected to join the squad on April 13 to complete his rehabilitation in India.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, RCB vs MI?

The IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the RCB vs MI match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday (April 2).

How to watch it on TV

The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be available on Jio Cinema.