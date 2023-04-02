IPL 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians preview

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to begin the new season with the aim of securing their first-ever Indian Premier League title as they take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2 evening. Led by Faf du Plessis, the team made it to the playoffs in the previous edition of the tournament and will look to maintain their momentum with consistent performances. All eyes will be on star batsman Virat Kohli, who has made an impressive comeback since the end of last year's IPL.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}