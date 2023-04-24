IPL 2023 SRH vs DC: David Warner’s battle for survival; match preview, Dream11 fantasy cricket team, where and when to w3 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:31 AM IST
It's Match Day 25 as the 34th match of IPL 2023 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.
It’s a battle for survival! The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set for a thrilling encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 24. Both teams are sitting down at the bottom. This is a must-win for either of them, but especially for DC who have managed to win just one in their last six matches. SRH are not in a better position either as they are struggling at number nine with just four points.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×