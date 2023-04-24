It’s a battle for survival! The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set for a thrilling encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 24. Both teams are sitting down at the bottom. This is a must-win for either of them, but especially for DC who have managed to win just one in their last six matches. SRH are not in a better position either as they are struggling at number nine with just four points.

These two teams have a balanced past record against each other. SRH and DC have played 21 matches against each other so far. While SRH won 11 of those, DC emerged victorious in 10 of those. In their last encounter in 2022, the Capitals won by 21 runs.

Delhi Capitals won the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, winning by four wickets, with David Warner hitting an impressive 57 runs for the team. In contrast, the Sunrisers, suffered a defeat of three wickets against Chennai Super Kings, with Abhishek Sharma contributing 34 runs to their total score.

SRH vs DC fantasy cricket team

Philip Salt (WK), David Warner (C), Aiden Markram (VC), Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Mitchell Marsh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen.

Disclaimer: The fantasy team mentioned above is for entertainment purposes only and can be used on any suitable online gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle, WinZO, Gamezy, Howzat, MyTeam11, and others. Please note that this list is not a recommendation and any decision to use it is solely at your discretion.

SRH vs DC pitch report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been renowned for its high-scoring track, which has offered the batsmen a delightful playground to showcase their skills. In the ongoing tournament, the pitch has hosted three matches, and on two occasions, the team batting first has amassed more than 190 runs, culminating in victories for them.

Hence, the toss-winning captain would be inclined to elect to bat first, hoping to build a formidable total and put the opposition under immense pressure. As per the meteorological reports, the temperature is projected to hover around 33°C on the day of the game, accompanied by a moderate humidity of 49%. The forecast also indicates no signs of precipitation throughout the match duration.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, SRH vs DC?

The IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the SRH vs DC match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Monday (April 24).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, will be available on Jio Cinema.