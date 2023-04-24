It’s a battle for survival! The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set for a thrilling encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 24. Both teams are sitting down at the bottom. This is a must-win for either of them, but especially for DC who have managed to win just one in their last six matches. SRH are not in a better position either as they are struggling at number nine with just four points.

