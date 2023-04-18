In what promises to be an exciting match, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 18 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Cricket enthusiasts can expect a thrilling game of cricket, with both teams giving their all to emerge victorious.

Both the teams have played four and lost two so far in IPL 2023. SRH, with a net run rate (NRR) of -0.822, are placed at number seven. MI, with a slightly better NRR of -0.389, are ahead of them at number six. Delhi Capitals, having failed to secure even a single win in five matches, are down at the bottom.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their initial two games against the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants but bounced back to win their matches against the Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively.

Hyderabad is renowned for being tough to beat at home, with their defeat to Rajasthan Royals earlier in the IPL 2023 being their only loss at the venue in their last five games there. Since the 2019 season, the Sunrisers have only lost three matches in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians started their campaign with consecutive losses against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings but made an impressive comeback by defeating the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in back-to-back games.

With a wealth of talent on both sides, it remains to be seen who will come out on top in what is expected to be a closely contested match. One thing is for sure – cricket lovers are in for a treat, with the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians set to put on a spectacular show on April 18.

SRH vs MI pitch report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to offer a batter-friendly track, but bowlers may also find some assistance from the surface if they bowl in the right areas. Furthermore, the dew factor is expected to play a crucial role in the game. The venue is likely to host a high-scoring match.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, SRH vs MI?

The IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the SRH vs MI match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday (April 18).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, will be available on Jio Cinema.