IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians preview, probable teams, live streaming details and more2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 10:10 AM IST
The SRH vs MI match will be played on April 18.
In what promises to be an exciting match, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 18 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Cricket enthusiasts can expect a thrilling game of cricket, with both teams giving their all to emerge victorious.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×