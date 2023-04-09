Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off against the Punjab Kings in match no. 14 of the Indian Premier League 2023 season on 9th April at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The two teams have a close rivalry, having won five matches each over the last five years. However, in Hyderabad, Sunrisers have dominated, winning six out of seven matches against the Kings.

SRH are returning to their home ground after suffering two defeats in their first two matches of the season. On the other hand, PBKS have won both their matches, even without the full strength of their squad. Liam Livingstone's arrival has been delayed, and Kagiso Rabada has only recently joined the team.

Shikhar Dhawan is expected to anchor the innings, and the other batsmen around him will go big. The team already have two all-rounders in their squad, and it remains to be seen if Nathan Ellis will be left out for Rabada after his impressive performance, having taken five wickets in two matches.

Sunrisers are up against an opposition on a roll, and it will require something special to get a win on Sunday. The home side has suffered comprehensive defeats in both their matches so far and is hoping to get their first win of the season against Punjab. Meanwhile, the Kings will look to strengthen their position in the top half of the table with a third consecutive victory.

Sunrisers' slow start to the season is not new, as this is the fourth consecutive season that they have lost their first two matches. However, the franchise have won two T20 titles, the IPL in 2016 and the inaugural SA20, after losing their first two matches.

SRH vs PBKS probable teams

SRH's likely lineup includes Mayank Agarwal and Anmolpreet Singh as openers, followed by Aiden Markram as the captain, along with Harry Brook and Rahul Tripathi in the middle order. The team boasts two all-rounders, Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen, along with bowlers Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Adil Rashid.

On the other hand, PBKS' expected playing XI includes Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh as the openers, with Mathew Short and Jitesh Sharma in the top and middle order. The team's all-rounders are Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, and Shahrukh Khan, while the bowling attack comprises Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, and Kagiso Rabada.

Both teams have included a mix of experienced and upcoming players in their lineups, with SRH relying on their strong bowling attack to defend their score, while PBKS will be looking to their top-order batsmen to set a challenging target. It remains to be seen how these predicted XIs will fare in the upcoming match.

SRH vs PBKS pitch report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium promises to be high-scoring, with the pitch favouring the batsman. In the last game at the venue, Rajasthan Royals posted a total of over 200, and the average first innings score here is 180. Although the surface in Hyderabad typically offers a batting-friendly track, there is also some assistance for the bowlers. As the match progresses, the spinners are likely to come into play, adding an extra dimension to the game.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, SRH vs PBKS?

The IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the SRH vs PBKS match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday (April 9).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, will be available on Jio Cinema.