IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals preview

On April 2, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The match will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, marking the first time the Sunrisers will play in front of their home supporters since 2019. Acting captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the Sunrisers in the absence of Aiden Markram, who is on national duty with South Africa.

