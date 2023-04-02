IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals preview

IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals preview2 min read . 07:45 AM IST
The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 2.
On April 2, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The match will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, marking the first time the Sunrisers will play in front of their home supporters since 2019. Acting captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the Sunrisers in the absence of Aiden Markram, who is on national duty with South Africa.
The SRH have undergone significant changes to their roster this year. Aiden Markram has been appointed captain in place of Kane Williamson, who was released. The team has also acquired Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook in the auction. These additions will help the Sunrisers in their quest to win their first IPL in seven years.
For the upcoming match against the Royals, the Sunrisers will be without their South African trio (Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen). In addition to Kumar, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar and Umran Malik will feature in the team. Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook are also expected to make their debut for the Hyderabad team.
The Rajasthan Royals have retained most of their core players from last season. Sanju Samson will lead the team as they seek to build on their strong performance from last year. Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sanju Samson will be the key batsmen.
Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin will lead the bowling attack. Sandeep Sharma is likely to be on the bench as an impact player, replacing the injured Prasidh Krishna.
The IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
The IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, will start at 3:30 pm IST on Sunday(April 2).
The IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will be available on Jio Cinema.
