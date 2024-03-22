IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Chennai police issues traffic advisory for 22 and 26 March at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium
Chennai Traffic Police issue advisory for upcoming IPL matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium on 22 and 26 March. CSK to play against RCB on 22 March, with MS Dhoni handing captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. RCB squad includes Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and more.
Ahead of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chennai Traffic Police has issued advisory for the people for the two upcoming matches which will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in the Tamil Nadu's capital on 22 and 26 March.
