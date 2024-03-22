Ahead of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chennai Traffic Police has issued advisory for the people for the two upcoming matches which will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in the Tamil Nadu's capital on 22 and 26 March.

According to the Chennai Traffic Police, the traffic advisory will come into effect from 5 pm to 11:30 pm on Friday and Tuesday (26 March).

Victoria Hostel Road (Canal Road) will be made one way with entry from Bharathi Salai x Victoria Hostel Road Jn and No Entry from Wallajah Road x Victoria Hostel Road Junction.

Bells Road will be made one way with entry from Bharathi Salai X Bells road Jn and No Entry from Wallajah Road x Bells Road Junction.

MTC buses coming from Kannagi Statue will not be allowed on Bells Road and will be diverted at Bharathi Salai x Bells road jn towards Ratna cafe jn, T.H.Road to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Rathna cafe Jn will be diverted at Bharathi Salai x Bells Road jn towards Bells Road, Wallajah Road to reach their destination. Vehicles will not be allowed at Bharathi Salai x Bells road jn towards Kannagi Statue.

Vehicles with passes bearing Alphabets M,T,V and MTC Buses coming from Anna Salai into Wallajah Road will not be allowed on Bells Road and vehicles with said passes will be diverted towards Labour Statue Kamarajar Salai Kannagi Statue Bharathi Salai and reach their destination.

Vehicles with passes bearing Alphabets B & R from Anna salai into Wallajah road will not be allowed on Bells Road and they will be directed to park at MRTS and Pattabiram Gate.

Vehicles coming from War Memorial and Gandhi Statue with passes bearing Alphabets M,T,V only will be allowed through Bharathi Salai, Canal Road. Other vehicles will be diverted towards the Foreshore service road for parking.

Vehicles coming from the War Memorial and Gandhi Statue with passes bearing Alphabets B & R will be allowed via., Bharathi Salai, Bells Road & Wallajah Road to park at MRTS and Pattabiraman Gate and will not be allowed at Labour Statue towards Wallajah Road.

Vehicles coming from Anna Salai will take the route via Wallajah Road, Labour Statue, Kamarajar Salai, and park their vehicles on Foreshore Service Road.

Vehicles coming from War Memorial will take the route via Kamarajar Salai and park the vehicles at Foreshore Service Road.

Vehicles coming from Gandhi Statue will take the route via Kamarajar Salai to park the vehicle at Foreshore Service Road.

22 March 2024: Five-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be playing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday at 8 pm. Legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed the captaincy of CSK to Ruturaj Gaikwad on Thursday.

Dhoni has captained Chennai since the inception of the league in 2008, barring two years when the franchise was suspended from the tournament over fixing charges.

He handed over the captaincy mantle to Ravindra Jadeja at the start of the 2022 season but returned to lead the franchise again after just eight matches into the season.

On the other hand, three-time runner-up Bengaluru has never won the IPL.

The RCB squad include: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, and Saurav Chauhan.

CSK squad: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman and Avanish Rao Aravelly

