IPL 2024 cricketers will join West Bengal election campaign, claims TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan
Yusuf Pathan's surprise nomination by TMC in Baharampur against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury signals his challenging political debut in Lok Sabha Elections 2024
A bevy of IPL 2024 stars is set to bolster Yusuf Pathan's West Bengal election campaign, as claimed by the former cricketer himself. Yusuf, whom Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is fielding from the Baharampur constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, claimed that his brother Irfan Pathan will also join the campaign.