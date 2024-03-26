Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  IPL 2024 cricketers will join West Bengal election campaign, claims TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan

IPL 2024 cricketers will join West Bengal election campaign, claims TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan

Written By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Yusuf Pathan's surprise nomination by TMC in Baharampur against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury signals his challenging political debut in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Murshidabad: Former cricketer and TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan during an election campaign ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at Kandi in Murshidabad district, Saturday, march 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)

A bevy of IPL 2024 stars is set to bolster Yusuf Pathan's West Bengal election campaign, as claimed by the former cricketer himself. Yusuf, whom Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is fielding from the Baharampur constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, claimed that his brother Irfan Pathan will also join the campaign.

Yusuf Pathan has a challenging campaign ahead as he faces Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a five-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Baharampur. Chowdhury has been undefeated since 1999 when he defeated three-time MP Promothes Mukherjee of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP).

Also Read: 'Adhir Ranjan is a 5-time MP but…’: TMC's Yusuf Pathan on contesting Lok Sabha polls from Congress leader's bastion

Many were surprised by Yusuf Pathan’s nomination. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has marked the former cricketer’s political debut by giving him a constituency that TMC has never been able to win. A victory for Pathan would be historic, not just for him but also for the TMC.

Meanwhile, Yusuf Pathaan appears poised to make promises, starting with offering voters the chance to meet star cricket players. Regarding his brother's involvement in the campaign, he said Irfan's busy with IPL 2024.

Yusuf Pathan's promise

"Irfan is currently busy with the IPL. He will come if he gets a chance. Besides, the cricketers who are free during that time will also join the campaign," Anandabazar Patrika quoted Pathan as saying.

Also Read: TMC candidate list: Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra among names in Lok Sabha elections

"Since I am here, all the cricket superstars whom I know…those people here are eager to see, will come. I will arrange for the general voters to see them and talk to them," he added.

Yusuf Pathan was in his constituency on the occasion of Holi, a festival that he praised. He also spoke about his admiration for Rabindranath Tagore's songs and ‘Son of the Soil’ Arijit Singh’s voice. However, it was his promise to bring in star cricketers that met with thunderous applause at the event.

Also Read: BJP says Mamata’s party doesn’t have Bengali candidates after TMC names Yusuf Pathan, Kirti Azad as LS candidates

Meanwhile, Congress called it a “gimmick" and said people would not fall for such things.

