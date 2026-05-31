IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: IMD issues alert in Ahmedabad as rain threatens blockbuster final

As cricket fans gear up for the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), weather conditions in Ahmedabad have emerged as a key talking point ahead of the title clash.

While the city began Sunday with bright sunshine and clear skies, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) local weather office has issued a yellow alert for parts of Gujarat, warning of strong winds and possible thunderstorms. The forecast has raised concerns over whether weather could affect one of the biggest matches of the tournament.

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Clear Morning, But Rain Concerns Persist Ahmedabad has been battling intense heat in recent days, with temperatures soaring to 43.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The high temperatures prompted severe heatwave warnings across parts of the region. However, changing weather patterns have also increased the possibility of thunderstorms and rainfall in the coming days.

Although forecasts suggest that more widespread rainfall is likely to affect Ahmedabad and nearby areas from June 1, weather experts have not ruled out the possibility of rain interruptions during Sunday's IPL final.

As a result, fans and organisers will be keeping a close watch on weather developments throughout the day.

Yellow Alert Issued In Parts Of Gujarat The yellow alert issued by the meteorological department indicates the possibility of adverse weather conditions, including gusty winds and thunderstorms in some areas of the state.

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While Ahmedabad itself remained sunny during the morning hours, changing weather conditions later in the day could influence match proceedings.

The prospect of rain has revived memories of previous IPL matches in Ahmedabad that were disrupted by severe weather.

What Happens If Rain Interrupts The IPL Final? The IPL has a reserve day in place for the final in case the scheduled match cannot be completed due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

However, weather forecasts suggest that Monday could potentially be wetter than Sunday, creating an additional layer of uncertainty.

Tournament regulations allow officials to extend efforts to complete the match on the scheduled day, even if the contest has to be shortened.

Organisers are expected to explore every possible option to conclude the final on Sunday before shifting proceedings to the reserve day.

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If Both Days Are Lost, Who Wins? The tournament also has provisions in place if the final cannot be completed on either the scheduled day or the reserve day.

In that scenario, Royal Challengers Bengaluru would be declared champions because they finished above Gujarat Titans on the IPL 2026 league-stage points table.

The rule gives added significance to league-stage performances and serves as a tiebreaker in extraordinary circumstances where a result cannot be achieved.

Ahmedabad Has Seen IPL Weather Disruptions Before The possibility of weather interruptions is not unprecedented for Ahmedabad.

In 2023, the IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was pushed to the reserve day after thunderstorms and heavy rain caused waterlogging in parts of the city on the original match day.

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That match eventually resumed on the backup day and produced one of the most memorable IPL finals in recent history.

The latest weather forecast has prompted some fans to recall that incident as they await Sunday's title showdown.

GT's Travel Plans Also Affected By Weather Unfavourable weather conditions have already had an impact on Gujarat Titans in the lead-up to the final.

Following their victory over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday, the team's return journey to Ahmedabad was delayed because of adverse weather conditions in north-western India.

According to reports, temporary runway closures in Chandigarh affected several flights, causing delays and diversions.

As a result, the Gujarat Titans squad reportedly landed in Ahmedabad close to 11 pm on Saturday night.

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Two Teams Chasing A Second IPL Crown Beyond the weather concerns, the final carries major significance for both teams.

Gujarat Titans, who won the IPL title in 2022, are appearing in their third final and will be aiming to secure a second championship in front of their home crowd.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, ended an 18-year wait for an IPL title when they defeated Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad last year. The defending champions are now seeking to add a second trophy to their cabinet.

With two former champions set to battle for the title and weather forecasts adding an element of uncertainty, all eyes will be on Ahmedabad as the IPL 2026 season reaches its conclusion.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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