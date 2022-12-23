IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: List of players with ₹2 crore base price

IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: List of players with ₹2 crore base price3 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 01:45 PM IST
- IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Franchises will be vying for the services of their targeted players for the upcoming season
The IPL 2023 Auctions are just around the corner and teams will be charting up their meticulous analysis' of player's form and performances in order to find the perfect permutations and combinations for their squads. The auctions which will take place on December 23, 2022, at Kochi will see some of the biggest names in T20 cricket go under the hammer.
Catch all the live updates here:
Kieron Pollard like his countrymate Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement and Mumbai Indians who are on a rebuilding mode will have to look for Pollard's replacement. The team will look for an all rounder and a fast bowler who can support Jasprit Bumrah in the bowling department.
Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan,Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis,Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff
With an available purse of Rs20.45 crore,the team under Mahendra Singh Dhoni will look for a replacement of Dwayne Bravo. The team will also look to get in a wicketkeeper and a middle-order Indian batsman.
List of retained players by CSK: MS Dhoni,Ravindra Jadeja,Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali,Shivam Dube , Rajvardhan Hangargekar Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana,Simarjeet Singh,Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki,Maheesh Theekshana
Sunrisers Hyderabad: ₹42,25,00,000
Punjab Kings: ₹32,20,00,000
Lucknow Super Giants: ₹23,35,00,000
Mumbai Indians: ₹20,55,00,000
Chennai Super Kings: ₹20,45,00,000
Delhi Capitals: ₹19,45,00,000
Gujarat Titans: ₹19,25,00,000
Rajasthan Royals: ₹13,20,00,000
Royal Challengers Bangalore: ₹8,75,00,000
Kolkata Knight Riders: ₹7,05,00,000
List of players with ₹2 crore base price:
Kane Williamson of New Zealand
Ben Stokes of England
Sam Curran of England
Nicholas Pooran of West Indies
Cameron Green of Australia
Jason Holder of West Indies
Tom Banton of England
Phil Salt of England
Chris Jordan of England
Adam Milne of New Zealand
Adil Rashid of England
Travis Head of Australia
Rassie Van Der Dussen of South Africa
Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand
Chris Lynn of Australia
Jamie Overton of England
Craig Overton of England
Tymal Mills of England
Rilee Rossouw of South Africa
The second set of players consists of all-rounders which is likely to see heavy bidding during the auction:
Sam Curran of England
Ben Stokes of England
Cameron Green of Australia
Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh
Jason Holder of the West Indies
Odean Smith of the West Indies
Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe
Mayank Agarwal of India
Harry Brook of England
Ajinkya Rahane of India
Joe Root of England
Rilee Rossouw of South Africa
Kane Williamson of New Zealand
The IPL auction for the forthcoming season in the cash-rich league is taking place in Kochi today from 2.30 PM IST. The player pool for the IPL mini-auction is reduced to 405 and a total of 87 slots will get filled ahead of the new season. Thirty overseas players are up for grabs in the Kochi auction.
Mayank Agarwal, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Kane Williamson, Jason Holder,Ajinkya Rahane, Nicholas Pooran, Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Riley Rossouw
Veteran auctioneer Hugh Edmeades has conducted over 2700 auctions across the globe, primarily of cars including an Aston Martin used in a James Bond film.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!