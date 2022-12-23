Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: List of players with 2 crore base price

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:45 PM IST Edited By Tamal Nandi
The auctions will see some of the biggest all-rounders in world cricket go under the hammer and teams will be vying to get them into their rosters

  • IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Franchises will be vying for the services of their targeted players for the upcoming season

The IPL 2023 Auctions are just around the corner and teams will be charting up their meticulous analysis' of player's form and performances in order to find the perfect permutations and combinations for their squads. The auctions which will take place on December 23, 2022, at Kochi will see some of the biggest names in T20 cricket go under the hammer. 

Catch all the live updates here:

23 Dec 2022, 01:45 PM IST Mumbai Indians(MI): Team Analysis

Kieron Pollard like his countrymate Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement and Mumbai Indians who are on a rebuilding mode will have to look for Pollard's replacement. The team will look for an all rounder and a fast bowler who can support Jasprit Bumrah in the bowling department.

Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan,Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis,Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff

23 Dec 2022, 01:24 PM IST Team Analysis: Chennai Super Kings(CSK)

With an available purse of Rs20.45 crore,the team under Mahendra Singh Dhoni will look for a replacement of Dwayne Bravo. The team will also look to get in a wicketkeeper and a middle-order Indian batsman.

List of retained players by CSK: MS Dhoni,Ravindra Jadeja,Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali,Shivam Dube , Rajvardhan Hangargekar Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana,Simarjeet Singh,Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki,Maheesh Theekshana

23 Dec 2022, 01:09 PM IST Teams with funds remaining 

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 42,25,00,000

Punjab Kings: 32,20,00,000

Lucknow Super Giants: 23,35,00,000

Mumbai Indians: 20,55,00,000

Chennai Super Kings: 20,45,00,000

Delhi Capitals: 19,45,00,000

Gujarat Titans: 19,25,00,000

Rajasthan Royals: 13,20,00,000

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 8,75,00,000

Kolkata Knight Riders: 7,05,00,000

23 Dec 2022, 12:47 PM IST No Indian cricketer in the ₹2 crore base price

List of players with 2 crore base price:

Kane Williamson of New Zealand

Ben Stokes of England

Sam Curran of England

Nicholas Pooran of West Indies

Cameron Green of Australia

Jason Holder of West Indies

Tom Banton of England

Phil Salt of England

Chris Jordan of England

Adam Milne of New Zealand

Adil Rashid of England

Travis Head of Australia

Rassie Van Der Dussen of South Africa

Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand

Chris Lynn of Australia

Jamie Overton of England

Craig Overton of England

Tymal Mills of England

Rilee Rossouw of South Africa

23 Dec 2022, 12:24 PM IST List of second set of players to go under the hammer today

The second set of players consists of all-rounders which is likely to see heavy bidding during the auction:

Sam Curran of England

Ben Stokes of England

Cameron Green of Australia

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh

Jason Holder of the West Indies

Odean Smith of the West Indies

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe

23 Dec 2022, 12:18 PM IST First set of players to go under the hammer today

Mayank Agarwal of India

Harry Brook of England

Ajinkya Rahane of India

Joe Root of England

Rilee Rossouw of South Africa

Kane Williamson of New Zealand

23 Dec 2022, 12:13 PM IST IPL 2023 auction: Details  you need to know

The IPL auction for the forthcoming season in the cash-rich league is taking place in Kochi today from 2.30 PM IST. The player pool for the IPL mini-auction is reduced to 405 and a total of 87 slots will get filled ahead of the new season. Thirty overseas players are up for grabs in the Kochi auction.

23 Dec 2022, 12:03 PM IST Some of the  top picks of the  TATA IPL Auction2023

Mayank Agarwal, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Kane Williamson, Jason Holder,Ajinkya Rahane, Nicholas Pooran, Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Riley Rossouw

23 Dec 2022, 11:59 AM IST Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades to conduct the IPL auction 2023

Veteran auctioneer Hugh Edmeades has conducted over 2700 auctions across the globe, primarily of cars including an Aston Martin used in a James Bond film.

 

