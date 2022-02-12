The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega-auction saw an intense bidding war for some players, with India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan becoming the most expensive player to be bought this year.

The Mumbai Indians retained him for more than ₹15 crore while his India teammate Shreyas Iyer also clinched a staggering deal of over ₹12 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders.

MI waited for the second session to engage in a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad, eventually shelling out ₹15.25 crore (USD 2 million-plus) to retain Kishan's services.

"I'm really excited to be back at MI. I know everyone has treated me there as a family so I am really happy to be there and I hope to give my best to the team. Thank you so much," said the 23-year-old Kishan.

With this, Kishan has become the second-most expensive Indian player to be ever snapped up at the auctions after Yuvraj Singh ( ₹16 crore in 2015).

Further, pacer Deepak Chahar became the second-highest earner in the auction, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) acquiring him for ₹14 crores.

In the morning session, which was thrown slightly haywire due to a sudden health scare to auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, stylish India international Shreyas Iyer was bought by KKR for ₹12.25 crore.

India seamer Harshal Patel, who was IPL's top wicket-taker last year, enjoyed a fantastic auction as Royal Challengers Bangalore retained him for ₹10.75 crore, which was a richly deserved amount.

One player, who stole the show was ICC World T20 top-ranked bowler Wanindu Hasaranga, who after claiming the maximum number of scalps in 2021, went for ₹10.75 crore.

Further, Nicholas Pooran fetched a humongous ₹10.75 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad equalling Hasaranga's bid.

Some of the veteran India players like Shikhar Dhawan, bought for ₹8.25 crore by Punjab Kings, and Mohammed Shami, gone for ₹6.25 crore to new entrants Gujarat Titans, also enjoyed a good payday.

Even Ravichandran Ashwin had no reason to complain as he earned a ₹5 crore deal from Rajasthan Royals.

