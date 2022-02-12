OPEN APP
IPL auction: Ishan Kishan to Harshal Patel, check top buys for 2022
The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega-auction saw an intense bidding war for some players, with India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan becoming the most expensive player to be bought this year. 

The Mumbai Indians retained him for more than 15 crore while his India teammate Shreyas Iyer also clinched a staggering deal of over 12 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders.

MI waited for the second session to engage in a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad, eventually shelling out 15.25 crore (USD 2 million-plus) to retain Kishan's services.

"I'm really excited to be back at MI. I know everyone has treated me there as a family so I am really happy to be there and I hope to give my best to the team. Thank you so much," said the 23-year-old Kishan.

With this, Kishan has become the second-most expensive Indian player to be ever snapped up at the auctions after Yuvraj Singh ( 16 crore in 2015).

Further, pacer Deepak Chahar became the second-highest earner in the auction, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) acquiring him for 14 crores.

In the morning session, which was thrown slightly haywire due to a sudden health scare to auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, stylish India international Shreyas Iyer was bought by KKR for 12.25 crore.

India seamer Harshal Patel, who was IPL's top wicket-taker last year, enjoyed a fantastic auction as Royal Challengers Bangalore retained him for 10.75 crore, which was a richly deserved amount.

One player, who stole the show was ICC World T20 top-ranked bowler Wanindu Hasaranga, who after claiming the maximum number of scalps in 2021, went for 10.75 crore.

Further, Nicholas Pooran fetched a humongous 10.75 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad equalling Hasaranga's bid.

Some of the veteran India players like Shikhar Dhawan, bought for 8.25 crore by Punjab Kings, and Mohammed Shami, gone for 6.25 crore to new entrants Gujarat Titans, also enjoyed a good payday.

Even Ravichandran Ashwin had no reason to complain as he earned a 5 crore deal from Rajasthan Royals.

 

