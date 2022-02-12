MI waited for the second session to engage in a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad, eventually shelling out ₹15.25 crore (USD 2 million-plus) to retain Kishan's services.
"I'm really excited to be back at MI. I know everyone has treated me there as a family so I am really happy to be there and I hope to give my best to the team. Thank you so much," said the 23-year-old Kishan.
With this, Kishan has become the second-most expensive Indian player to be ever snapped up at the auctions after Yuvraj Singh ( ₹16 crore in 2015).
Further, pacer Deepak Chahar became the second-highest earner in the auction, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) acquiring him for ₹14 crores.
In the morning session, which was thrown slightly haywire due to a sudden health scare to auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, stylish India international Shreyas Iyer was bought by KKR for ₹12.25 crore.
India seamer Harshal Patel, who was IPL's top wicket-taker last year, enjoyed a fantastic auction as Royal Challengers Bangalore retained him for ₹10.75 crore, which was a richly deserved amount.