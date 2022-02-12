IPL auction: Ishan Kishan to Harshal Patel, check top buys for 2022

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MI waited for the second session to engage in a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad, eventually shelling out ₹15.25 crore (USD 2 million-plus) to retain Kishan's services.
"I'm really excited to be back at MI. I know everyone has treated me there as a family so I am really happy to be there and I hope to give my best to the team. Thank you so much," said the 23-year-old Kishan.
With this, Kishan has become the second-most expensive Indian player to be ever snapped up at the auctions after Yuvraj Singh ( ₹16 crore in 2015).
Further, pacer Deepak Chahar became the second-highest earner in the auction, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) acquiring him for ₹14 crores.
In the morning session, which was thrown slightly haywire due to a sudden health scare to auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, stylish India international Shreyas Iyer was bought by KKR for ₹12.25 crore.
India seamer Harshal Patel, who was IPL's top wicket-taker last year, enjoyed a fantastic auction as Royal Challengers Bangalore retained him for ₹10.75 crore, which was a richly deserved amount.