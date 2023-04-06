IPL betting racket busted; here’s how Delhi Police caught upper-middle-class perpetrators from a packed stadium2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:25 AM IST
The perpetrators are well-educated and have been involved in IPL betting for five to 10 years, as per Delhi Police.
People allegedly involved in Indian Premier League (IPL) betting were arrested by Delhi Police for operating from cricket stadiums during matches. Authorities arrested 25 from Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during a match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans on April 4.
