"The online betting was being conducted through various sites and applications. During interrogation, it was revealed that these bookies cash in on the fraction delay in broadcast during over breaks to place the rates of bets. They keep themselves online constantly and keep revising rates on the IDs being used by them. On the basis of these rates, betters from all over the world play their betting game," The Times of India quoted Sanjay Sain, DCP (Central), as saying.