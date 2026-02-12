IPL betting scam case: Madras High Court directs MS Dhoni to pay ₹10 lakh for document translation

The Madras High Court has directed former Indian cricket team and former Chennai Super Kings captain M S Dhoni to pay ₹10 lakh towards translation of contents related to a defamation suit he had filed against retired IPS officer G Sampathkumar, wherein he sought ₹100 crore as damages for allegedly linking him to the 2013 IPL betting scam.

The directive was given by Justice R N Manjula while passing further interim orders on Wednesday, 11 February, on a suit filed by the cricketer.

In her order, the judge said in pursuant to the order dated 28 October, 2025, the interpreter of the court has taken up the task of transcribing and translating the contents of the CD's involved in this case. However, the order has been passed on the condition to pay necessary costs related to the same.

‘Humongous task’ The judge said it was learnt from the interpreter that it was a humongous task and it takes much time and energy of at least one interpreter and a typist for around three to four months to complete the entire translation and transcription process.

Since the entire time of one interpreter, along with a typist was also required, and additional costs were also involved in preparing the copies, the charges for transcription and translation was fixed at a sum of ₹10 lakh, which was payable by the plaintiff (Dhoni).

The judge said that in normal circumstances and in a suit, it was the plaintiff who has to do this work and file the documents along with his plaint.

As the engagement of official interpreter was needed in view of the extraneous circumstances and as mentioned in the earlier order dated 28 October, 2025, it was obligatory on the part of the plaintiff to pay the cost of the job done, the judge said.

Directing the interpreter to complete the transcription and translation of the contents of the CD's before the third week of March, 2026, the judge said the cost of ₹10 lakh was required to be paid by the plaintiff to the account of Chief Justice Relief Fund, Madras High Court, on or before 12 March, 2026, the judge added and posted to 12 March, further hearing of the case.