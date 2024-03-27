IPL betting takes life: Karnataka Woman Ranjitha commits suicide after husband loses ₹1 crore
IPL betting takes life: A 23-year-old woman died by suicide after getting harrassed by creditors who lent money to her husband. The husband had lost ₹1 crore in IPL Betting.
IPL betting takes life: A heartbreaking incident in Karnataka's Chitradurga has shed light on the devastating consequences of cricket betting addiction. Ranjitha, a 23-year-old woman, took her own life on March 18, allegedly due to the constant harassment by creditors over her husband's mounting debts from illegal cricket betting, as per NDTV.