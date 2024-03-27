IPL betting takes life: A 23-year-old woman died by suicide after getting harrassed by creditors who lent money to her husband. The husband had lost ₹ 1 crore in IPL Betting.

IPL betting takes life: A heartbreaking incident in Karnataka's Chitradurga has shed light on the devastating consequences of cricket betting addiction. Ranjitha, a 23-year-old woman, took her own life on March 18, allegedly due to the constant harassment by creditors over her husband's mounting debts from illegal cricket betting, as per NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Darshan Babu, an engineer with the Minor Irrigation Department at Hosadurga, developed an unhealthy obsession with betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches since 2021. According to reports, he had accumulated a staggering debt of over ₹1 crore through his betting activities.

In his complaint, Ranjitha's father, Venkatesh, stated, “He (Darshan) was not willing to get into betting, but the suspects forced him saying it was an easy way to get rich. They promised to finance his betting activities against some blank cheques as security," as quoted by NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ranjitha's family claims that Darshan had borrowed over ₹1.5 crore to place bets after his initial losses, managing to repay ₹1 crore, but still leaving a pending loan of ₹84 lakh. Venkatesh accused 13 individuals of lending money to his son-in-law, contributing to the family's financial ruin, the report further added.

The constant harassment by moneylenders took a severe toll on Ranjitha's mental well-being. In a tragic turn of events, she was found hanging at her home, leaving behind her husband and a two-year-old son, as per the report

Venkatesh's complaint alleged, "She was extremely distressed due to the constant harassment by moneylenders, and this led to her suicide," as quoted in the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the investigation, police uncovered a suicide note in which Ranjitha detailed the harassment they faced due to Darshan's betting addiction, the report added.

This tragic incident has sparked concerns about the prevalence of illegal cricket betting and its potential to lead individuals down a path of financial ruin and personal turmoil. Authorities are urging stricter measures to combat such practices and raise awareness about the dangers of gambling addiction, as per the report.

