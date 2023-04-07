The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway and the excitement among the fans is increasing day by day. The matches are filled with record numbers, historic win, famous cricketers, and a touch of glamour. But the ones who put up the show throughout the matches are the cheerleaders. They are the one who keeps the crowd entertaining. This year, cheerleaders made their entry back in the IPL as since the past few seasons they were not seen due to Covid protocols.

Most of the cheerleaders are from overseas and only a few Indian faces are seen. So how much do these cheerleaders earn? The IPL cheerleaders get paid approximately ₹14,000- ₹17,000 per match, DNA has reported citing media reports and sources. Stating their pay as per respective team, a report by cricfacts states that teams like CSK, Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals pay their cheerleaders over ₹12,000 per match. Teams like Mumbai Indians and RCB pay them approximately ₹20,000. The highest paid are cheerleaders from KKR who pay approximately ₹24,000.

In addition to their fixed pay, they also earn a bonus based on their performance and if the team for whom they are performing win. Moreover, they also enjoy other benefits like luxury accommodation, food per diem etc.

However, getting job of an IPL cheerleader is not an easy task. Their selection is done through series of interviews and evaluations. An IPL cheerleader need to have an experience in dancing, modeling, plus performing in front of huge crowd.

Meanwhile, speaking of the scoreboard, after KKR win yesterday's match, the team climbed to third position with two points from two games, followed by Rajasthan Royals in fourth with two points from two matches.

Leading on the charts is Gujarat Titans with four points from two matches, followed by Punjab Kings in second place with the same number of points but a lower net run rate. On the fifth position is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is on sixth followed by RCB on the seventh. These three teams have the same number of points, with the net run rate being the only difference. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are eighth, followed by Mumbai Indians in ninth and SunRisers Hyderabad at the bottom of the table.

Speaking of today's match, on 7 April, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. KKR will square off against the defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

In total 12 venues is hosting IPL 2023. Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati (Royals' second home) and Dharamsala (Kings' second home).