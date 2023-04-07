IPL cheerleaders' earnings per match may surprise you

Leading on the charts is Gujarat Titans with four points from two matches, followed by Punjab Kings in second place with the same number of points but a lower net run rate. On the fifth position is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is on sixth followed by RCB on the seventh. These three teams have the same number of points, with the net run rate being the only difference. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are eighth, followed by Mumbai Indians in ninth and SunRisers Hyderabad at the bottom of the table.

