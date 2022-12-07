IPL, CoWIN, FIFA: These were the top google searches in India in 2022

Whenever we find ourselves stuck with something we do not know about, our go-yo response is, ‘Let me google it’. No matter how many search engines are available across the internet, Google has become the first synonym for a search engine with more people knowing about 'Google' than ‘search engine’.
Whenever we find ourselves stuck with something we do not know about, our go-yo response is, ‘Let me google it’. No matter how many search engines are available across the internet, Google has become the first synonym for a search engine with more people knowing about 'Google' than ‘search engine’.
Google has released its "Year in Search 2022" report, which highlights the topics that generated the most interest and were most frequently searched on the website this year. India's search trends have changed noticeably since last year, according to the list, which is published annually for various nations.
Google has released its "Year in Search 2022" report, which highlights the topics that generated the most interest and were most frequently searched on the website this year. India's search trends have changed noticeably since last year, according to the list, which is published annually for various nations.
Instead of the Covid-related queries that were most frequent on the top trending search list in 2021, people searched more about entertainment, games, and other topics this year.
Instead of the Covid-related queries that were most frequent on the top trending search list in 2021, people searched more about entertainment, games, and other topics this year.
The Indian Premier League (IPL), which was also the most searched sporting event in the nation, came out on top of all 2022 trending search results in India. CoWIN, a government website portal that streamlines COVID-19 vaccine registration and appointment scheduling and issues digital vaccine certificates, followed IPL.
The Indian Premier League (IPL), which was also the most searched sporting event in the nation, came out on top of all 2022 trending search results in India. CoWIN, a government website portal that streamlines COVID-19 vaccine registration and appointment scheduling and issues digital vaccine certificates, followed IPL.
The FIFA World Cup, which began on November 20 in Qatar, ranked third among trending topics in searches in India. Sports competitions, the Asia Cup and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, respectively, took the fourth and fifth spots.
The FIFA World Cup, which began on November 20 in Qatar, ranked third among trending topics in searches in India. Sports competitions, the Asia Cup and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, respectively, took the fourth and fifth spots.
Talking of entertainment beyond sports, Bollywood blockbuster Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva earned the sixth spot on the list, while KGF: Chapter 2 came in at number nine.
Talking of entertainment beyond sports, Bollywood blockbuster Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva earned the sixth spot on the list, while KGF: Chapter 2 came in at number nine.
Reflecting the youthful demography of the nation and a shift towards globalisation and digitisation, people seemed more interested in the recently introduced Agneepath scheme for defence aspirants, NATO, and NFT (non-fungible token).
Reflecting the youthful demography of the nation and a shift towards globalisation and digitisation, people seemed more interested in the recently introduced Agneepath scheme for defence aspirants, NATO, and NFT (non-fungible token).
Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson for the BJP who has since been suspended, was among the top-searched individuals in India in 2022. Droupadi Murmu, the president of India, was subsequently followed by Rishi Sunak, the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, and Lalit Modi.
Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson for the BJP who has since been suspended, was among the top-searched individuals in India in 2022. Droupadi Murmu, the president of India, was subsequently followed by Rishi Sunak, the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, and Lalit Modi.
Depicting a logical transition in annual trends, the most popular "near me" searches were for "movies near me," "water parks near me," swimming pools near me," and other travel and outing-related terms. In contrast, searches for "COVID test near me," "Oxygen cylinder near me," and "COVID hospital near me" were made last year.
Depicting a logical transition in annual trends, the most popular "near me" searches were for "movies near me," "water parks near me," swimming pools near me," and other travel and outing-related terms. In contrast, searches for "COVID test near me," "Oxygen cylinder near me," and "COVID hospital near me" were made last year.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.