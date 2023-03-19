IPL enforces strict Covid measures in place, defies global trend2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 12:59 PM IST
Among other measures, testing will be carried out for those who are showing COVID-19 symptoms.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has made the decision to adhere to its 2022 policy of requesting players with the virus to go through a week-long isolation period before rejoining their teams, despite sporting authorities around the world allowing athletes to participate in events despite testing positive for COVID-19 over the past year.
