IPL fans engage in brawl during DC vs SRH match in Delhi: Watch2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 02:56 PM IST
The physical brawl is also seen as a mark of discontent among the fans of DC and SRH, as both teams are performing dismally at the IPL 2023
During the IPL match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), a physical brawl broke out between the fans of the two teams and the videos of the incident are doing rounds on social media. A fight broke out between the fans of the two sides during the match on Saturday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
