During the IPL match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), a physical brawl broke out between the fans of the two teams and the videos of the incident are doing rounds on social media. A fight broke out between the fans of the two sides during the match on Saturday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

In the video, the spectators can be seen engaging in physical attacks with people pushing and punching each other. The physical brawl is also seen as a mark of discontent among the fans of DC and SRH, as both teams are performing dismally at the IPL 2023.

Here's the video of the incident:

The guards or the police officials can't be seen around the site of the incident and other spectators including children were visibly scared. The exact reason for the physical brawl is not revealed yet.

SRH defeated DC by 9 runs in Match 40 of the IPL 2023, but both teams remain at the bottom of the points table with no significant wins this season. As of now, in the IPL 2023, DC is at the bottom of the points table which consists of ten teams. They have played eight matches, out of which they have won two and lost six, accumulating a total of four points. On the other hand, SRH is in the ninth position in the table with six points in eight matches, out of which they have lost five.

Currently, the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are ruling the points table with 12 points. The Hardik Pandya-led team has lost only one match this season of the IPL. The other three teams, LSG, RR, and CSK have 10 points each and are fighting hard for the top spot.

