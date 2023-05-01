IPL fans engage in brawl during DC vs SRH match in Delhi: Watch

SRH defeated DC by 9 runs in Match 40 of the IPL 2023, but both teams remain at the bottom of the points table with no significant wins this season. As of now, in the IPL 2023, DC is at the bottom of the points table which consists of ten teams. They have played eight matches, out of which they have won two and lost six, accumulating a total of four points. On the other hand, SRH is in the ninth position in the table with six points in eight matches, out of which they have lost five.