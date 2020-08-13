IPL may help bolster India’s ties with UAE

BCCI had also considered Sri Lanka as an IPL venue after mounting covid-19 cases in India, and local lockdowns in some states effectively ruled out any games being played in India, said one of the two unidentified people on condition of anonymity. Normally, the IPL tournaments are played in April and May at venues across the country. Sri Lanka, reeling from a fall in tourist revenues, could have benefited from the revenues in hosting IPL matches; however, a factor that weighed against the island nation was its weather—rain in the months of September-November, the person said. Also, Sri Lanka has not yet opened its airports for traffic amid covid.