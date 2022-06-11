The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking forward to the e-auction of media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next five years (2023-27). The process will take time, and the eventual bidder's name may not be revealed for several days.

This is the first time an e-auction will be held to determine who will be awarded the media rights to the IPL. Unlike the closed bidding of 2017, participants in the e-auction just have to decide whether or not to continue bidding after a certain stage.

The Initial Tender Document was available for purchase until May 10. Bidders were given access to the tender document after paying a fee of ₹25 lakh (excluding taxes).

Also Read | IPL media rights e-auction: 10 key things to know

The digital rights for each game are worth ₹33 crore, totaling ₹12,210 crore for the tournament and ₹2,442 crore for the year. The base pay for IPL broadcast rights on the Indian subcontinent is ₹49 crore per match. The total cost of a five-year tournament with 74 matches is ₹18,130 crore, or ₹3,626 crore a year.

The worldwide broadcasting rights are worth ₹3 crore every game, for a total of ₹1,110 crore over the course of five years. The winning bidder in the non-exclusive rights sector would be awarded the rights to 18 games (including four playoff matches), with a reserve price of ₹16 crore each game. As a result, the package's overall cost will be ₹1,440 crore.

Star paid the BCCI ₹16,347 crore in 2017. Because the base price of IPL media rights is ₹32,890 crore, the BCCI is expecting to get at least twice the 2017 amount this season. At the same time, some analysts estimate the winning auction bid will be between ₹35,000 and ₹40,000 crore while others feel it might be as high as ₹50,000 crore.

Star, which holds the media rights at present, will face tough competition for its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from fellow bidders for: Reliance Viacom Sport18, Amazon, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Apple Inc, Dream11 (Dream Sports Inc), Sony Group Corp, Google (Alphabet Inc) and Super Sport (South Africa) will fight to secure IPL media rights. It has now been reported that Amazon may withdraw from the auction.

The IPL media rights e-auction will commence on June 12 at 11 am in Mumbai. The BCCI has allowed the prospect of the e-auction continuing into the following few days, therefore there is no deadline. The auction will go on until all offers are received.