IPL media rights auction 2022 date, schedule, base price and more

Star paid the BCCI ₹16,347 crore in 2017. Because the base price of IPL media rights is ₹32,890 crore, the BCCI is expecting to get at least twice the 2017 amount this season. At the same time, some analysts estimate the winning auction bid will be between ₹35,000 and ₹40,000 crore while others feel it might be as high as ₹50,000 crore.