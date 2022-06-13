IPL media rights auction day 2 highlights: BCCI on track to earn way over ₹50,000 crore2 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 07:52 PM IST
On Day 2, the IPL TV and digital rights were sold for ₹44,075 crore.
On Day 2, the IPL TV and digital rights were sold for ₹44,075 crore.
Listen to this article
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking forward to the e-auction for the next five years of media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) (2023-27). On June 12, the first-ever media rights e-auction began. The process will take time, and the eventual bidder's name may not be revealed for several days.