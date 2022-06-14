IPL Media Rights Auction Day 3: BCCI to reveal names of bid-winners today

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is holding the e-auction for the next five years of media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) (2023-27). On June 12, the first-ever media rights e-auction for the IPL began. The process was expected to take time, and the eventual bidders’ names were thought not to be revealed for several days. However, it seems like things will be much clearer the third day on June 14.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}