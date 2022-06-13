Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL media rights day 2 live updates: TV, digital rights sold, focus shifts to…

The 15th IPL auction is the last mega event as the BCCI is planning to do away with the concept as most franchises don't want their stable core to be tinkered with.
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:47 PM ISTLivemint

Catch all updates of IPL media rights auction day 2 which started on Sunday. IPL rights value have broken record on auction day one with USD 13.44 million per match bid so far, taking the total value past 42,000.

The IPL media rights value for the 2023-2027 cycle has gone past 42,000 crore and is expected to go even higher, as per reports. This is nearly three times more than what Star India paid in the year 2017.

13 Jun 2022, 01:47 PM IST Media rights could well touch a staggering ₹50,000 crore mark

With the bidding going into the second day today, the cumulative valuation of the media rights could well touch a staggering 50,000 crore mark, which will be one of the biggest in terms of global rights across any sport.

13 Jun 2022, 01:45 PM IST 4 Packages : A brief profile

Package A is exclusive for TV (broadcast) for the Indian subcontinent while package B is for digital-only grouping for the same region. 

The winner will be able to digitally broadcast the games across the Indian sub-continent.

Package C is for 18 selected games in each season for digital space. 

In Package D, all games will be for combined TV and digital rights for overseas markets.

13 Jun 2022, 01:43 PM IST Media rights value grew two and a half times

the value for per match TV, digital rights value surpasses 105-crore mark. The media rights value grew two and a half times more than what Star India paid in the year 2017.

13 Jun 2022, 01:42 PM IST TV and Digital rights sold: Sources

Package A(India TV rights) is currently at 23,575 crore which is 57 crore per match and Package B of Digital Rights for India is at 19,680(Digital rights) crore which is 48 crore per match.

13 Jun 2022, 01:28 PM IST Battle for Package D

Zee could come hard for Package D as it has already got an overseas dedicated viewership base with its Zee TV serials and now they also have their ZEE5 app.

"With 3 crore as base price, Zee could up their game in that category," the source added.

