IPL media rights day 2 live updates: TV, digital rights sold, focus shifts to…

Catch all updates of IPL media rights auction day 2 which started on Sunday. IPL rights value have broken record on auction day one with USD 13.44 million per match bid so far, taking the total value past ₹42,000.
The IPL media rights value for the 2023-2027 cycle has gone past ₹42,000 crore and is expected to go even higher, as per reports. This is nearly three times more than what Star India paid in the year 2017.
13 Jun 2022, 01:47 PM ISTMedia rights could well touch a staggering ₹50,000 crore mark
With the bidding going into the second day today, the cumulative valuation of the media rights could well touch a staggering ₹50,000 crore mark, which will be one of the biggest in terms of global rights across any sport.
13 Jun 2022, 01:45 PM IST4 Packages : A brief profile
Package A is exclusive for TV (broadcast) for the Indian subcontinent while package B is for digital-only grouping for the same region.
The winner will be able to digitally broadcast the games across the Indian sub-continent.
Package C is for 18 selected games in each season for digital space.
In Package D, all games will be for combined TV and digital rights for overseas markets.
13 Jun 2022, 01:43 PM ISTMedia rights value grew two and a half times
the value for per match TV, digital rights value surpasses ₹105-crore mark. The media rights value grew two and a half times more than what Star India paid in the year 2017.
13 Jun 2022, 01:42 PM ISTTV and Digital rights sold: Sources
Package A(India TV rights) is currently at ₹23,575 crore which is ₹57 crore per match and Package B of Digital Rights for India is at ₹19,680(Digital rights) crore which is ₹48 crore per match.
13 Jun 2022, 01:28 PM ISTBattle for Package D
Zee could come hard for Package D as it has already got an overseas dedicated viewership base with its Zee TV serials and now they also have their ZEE5 app.
"With ₹3 crore as base price, Zee could up their game in that category," the source added.
