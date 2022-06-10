The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking forward to the next Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights e-auction for the next five years (2023-27). The media rights will be e-auctioned on June 12 for the first time since the establishment of the IPL. The procedure will be lengthy, and the winner of the final bid may not be announced for several days.

e-Auction schedule

On June 12, the IPL media rights e-auction will begin at 11 am in Mumbai. There is no deadline as the BCCI has left the possibility of the e-auction extending into the next few days. The auction will continue until all bids have been placed.

Bidding tender

Until May 10, the Initial Tender Document was available for purchase. Bidders, upon paying a price of ₹25 lakh (excluding taxes), were granted access to the tender document.

IPL media rights bidders

Star, which holds the media rights at present, will face tough competition for its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from fellow bidders for: Reliance Viacom Sport18, Amazon, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Apple Inc, Dream11 (Dream Sports Inc), Sony Group Corp, Google (Alphabet Inc) and Super Sport (South Africa) will fight to secure IPL media rights.

Digital rights

The digital rights are worth ₹33 crore every game, or ₹12,210 crore for the tournament and ₹2,442 crore for the year.

Domestic Broadcast rights

The Indian subcontinent's base fee for IPL broadcast rights is ₹49 crore per match. With 74 matches in a tournament, the cost for five years is ₹18,130 crore, or ₹3,626 crore per year.

International broadcasting rights

The international broadcasting rights are priced at ₹3 crore every game, with a total value of ₹1,110 crore for a five-year period.

Non-exclusive rights

For this segment, the winning bid will get the rights for 18 games in total, with a reserve price of ₹16 crore per game. As a result, the total package will cost ₹1,440 crore. The opening match, four playoff games, and 13 evening matches on double-header days make up the 18 games.

Uday Shankar

Uday Shankar, who spearheaded Star’s winning bid for the IPL media rights five years ago, is all set to play a major role in the auction. Right before the IPL e-auction, Reliance Industries signed a contract with Bodhi Tree Systems, an investment business founded by Rupert Murdoch's son James and the former Disney India executive.

e-Auction

This is the first time an e-auction will take place to decide who takes away the IPL media rights. In the e-auction, as opposed to the closed bidding of 2017, one only has to decide whether or not to continue participating after a particular stage.

Expected winning bid

In 2017, Star paid the BCCI ₹16,347 crore. This time, the BCCI is expected to fetch at least double the amount as the base price of IPL media rights is ₹32,890 crore. At the same time, some experts believe that the winning bid of the auction will be anywhere between ₹35,000-40,000 while others think it may reach as high as ₹50,000 crore.