IPL media rights e-auction: 10 key things to know

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking forward to the next Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights e-auction for the next five years (2023-27). The media rights will be e-auctioned on June 12 for the first time since the establishment of the IPL. The procedure will be lengthy, and the winner of the final bid may not be announced for several days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}