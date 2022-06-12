IPL media rights: Reliance Industries Ltd will bid through its broadcasting joint venture, Viacom 18. Sony Corp's India unit and local broadcaster Zee Entertainment are in merger talks but will bid separately.
The BCCI is going to e-auction the media rights for the Indian Premier League for the period of 2023-2027. The IPL will witness 74 games per season with chances of it being increased to 94 games in the last two seasons. The current value of IPL media rights is ₹16,347.50 crore for both TV and Digital with Star India.
Reliance Industries Limited-owned Viacom18 is considered to be one of the strongest contenders both in TV and digital space along with Star and Sony networks. There are four specific packages in which e-auction will be conducted for 74 games per season for a five-year period from 2023-2027 with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years. The BCCI is expecting that over and above their ₹32,440 crore composite base price, it could earn another 12,000 to 12,500 crore which may take the valuation up to ₹45,000 crore.
What is e-auction
It will be e-auction where companies can raise their bid by 50 crore at one go. E-auction is transparent but time- consuming.
List of companies to join the e-auction
Viacom18 JV (Joint Venture) with Lupa Systems (Uday Shankar and James Murdoch), Walt Disney (Star), Zee, Sony (both India media and digital rights). Times Internet, Fan Code, FunAsia, Dream11 (only digital rights).
Four packages to go for bidding and every package will be awarded to highest bidder.
The package A has Indian sub-continent exclusive TV (broadcast) rights. The TV Rights for Indian sub-continent at ₹49 crore per game.
Package B
It covers digital rights for Indian sub-continent.The digital rights for Indian sub-continent at ₹33 crore per game.
Package C
The Package C is for 18 selected games in each season for digital space. 18-match, non-exclusive digital package at ₹11 crore per game.
Package D
It covers all all games and will be for combined TV and digital rights for overseas markets.Overseas TV and Digital Rights at ₹3 crore per game.
India's cricket board (BCCI) will begin the online bidding for the rights from 0530 GMT on Sunday, treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal told Reuters. Results are expected later on Sunday.
"IPL is the hottest property in cricket and it has just been expanded to a 10-team tournament, which means there will be more matches," Dhumal said. "All of it should reflect in the value of the new media rights, which we expect to be significantly higher than our previous deal."
