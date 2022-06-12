Reliance Industries Limited-owned Viacom18 is considered to be one of the strongest contenders both in TV and digital space along with Star and Sony networks. There are four specific packages in which e-auction will be conducted for 74 games per season for a five-year period from 2023-2027 with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years. The BCCI is expecting that over and above their ₹32,440 crore composite base price, it could earn another 12,000 to 12,500 crore which may take the valuation up to ₹45,000 crore.