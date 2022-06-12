Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL media rights e-auction live updates: Disney, Sony and Reliance vying for media rights

BCCI began the online bidding for the rights from Sunday, treasurer. Results are expected later on Sunday. 
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:49 PM ISTLivemint

  • BCCI  began the online bidding for the rights from Sunday, treasurer. Results are expected later on Sunday. Catch all the live updates 

Disney, Sony and India's Reliance will vie on Sunday for media rights to Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's richest cricket league, expected to fetch up to $6 billion.Catch all the live updates: 

12 Jun 2022, 01:49 PM IST Lalit Modi's tall claim: ₹75,000 crore for IPL media rights

I predict that this new IPL media rights tender will fetch close to 8 to 10 billion dollars. I believe this is the value of a genuinely global and world-class product.

12 Jun 2022, 01:49 PM IST IPL bidders get ready for auction amid speculation

In the just-concluded IPL season, ad rates for a 10 second spot ranged between 15 lakh and 18 lakh. A TV network executive said if the cricket property is sold at 40,000 crore for five years, the winner would have to sell the advertising spots for 50 lakh per 10 second. Read more 

12 Jun 2022, 12:38 PM IST Base Price is more than ₹32,000 crore

The last time, Star India bought rights for both TV and digital with a composite bid of 16,347.50 crore but this time the composite base price is more than 32,000 crore.

12 Jun 2022, 12:37 PM IST Battle for the Digital

Dream11, FanCode while Sky Sports (UK) and Supersport (South Africa) will be vying for overseas TV and digital rights.

12 Jun 2022, 12:35 PM IST Hottest property in cricket

"IPL is the hottest property in cricket and it has just been expanded to a 10-team tournament, which means there will be more matches," Dhumal said. "All of it should reflect in the value of the new media rights, which we expect to be significantly higher than our previous deal."

12 Jun 2022, 12:34 PM IST M-Junction is conducting the IPL media rights auction

E-auction agency M-Junction is conducting the IPL media rights auction 

12 Jun 2022, 12:30 PM IST Categories of IPL media rights

There are four categories for which bidding will take place

They are

Package A - 49 crore per match

Package B - 33 crore per match

Package C - 11 crore per game

Package D - 3 crore per game

