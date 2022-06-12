IPL media rights e-auction live updates: Disney, Sony and Reliance vying for media rights
- BCCI began the online bidding for the rights from Sunday, treasurer. Results are expected later on Sunday. Catch all the live updates
Disney, Sony and India's Reliance will vie on Sunday for media rights to Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's richest cricket league, expected to fetch up to $6 billion.Catch all the live updates:
I predict that this new IPL media rights tender will fetch close to 8 to 10 billion dollars. I believe this is the value of a genuinely global and world-class product.
In the just-concluded IPL season, ad rates for a 10 second spot ranged between ₹15 lakh and ₹18 lakh. A TV network executive said if the cricket property is sold at ₹40,000 crore for five years, the winner would have to sell the advertising spots for ₹50 lakh per 10 second. Read more
The last time, Star India bought rights for both TV and digital with a composite bid of ₹16,347.50 crore but this time the composite base price is more than ₹32,000 crore.
Dream11, FanCode while Sky Sports (UK) and Supersport (South Africa) will be vying for overseas TV and digital rights.
"IPL is the hottest property in cricket and it has just been expanded to a 10-team tournament, which means there will be more matches," Dhumal said. "All of it should reflect in the value of the new media rights, which we expect to be significantly higher than our previous deal."
E-auction agency M-Junction is conducting the IPL media rights auction
