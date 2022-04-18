Star Australian and Delhi Capital's all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19, news agency PTI reported on Monday. Interestingly, March was found positive in a second RT-PCR test report, while the first report returned negative.

Earlier, Marsh was detected positive in a regular Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), that are conducted frequently as part of IPL bubble protocols.

As per the BCCI's testing protocols, every member of an IPL squad in a team bubble is tested every fifth day unlike last season when it was done every third day. However, if the franchise on its own wants the members to be tested, they are more than welcome.

The RT-PCR reports of all other players have returned negative. A few days back, team physio Patrick Farhart had tested positive for the virus.

Along with Marsh, two other support staff have also tested positive.

"Mitchell Marsh's RTPCR first report has come negative. However the second RT-PCR report turned out to be positive. All other playing members have negative in RT-PCR tests. There is no threat to Wednesday's match between DC and PBKS," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Monday.

With Covid cases rising outside the IPL bio-bubble, the virus threat inside the controlled environment has also increased.

Last season, the tournament had to be suspended midway due to the second wave. It was resumed and completed in the UAE in September-October.