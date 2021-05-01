NEW DELHI : A couple of cricketers participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have come forward to extend monetary help towards covid-19 relief measures as India is witnessing devastating second wave of coronavirus with cases touching 400,000 mark.

India and Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan, and Rajasthan Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat announced their contribution towards covid-19 relief work.

Dhawan said he will be contribute Rs20 lakh-plus from all post-match individual awards he receives during the season to Mission Oxygen.

“Over the years, I have received incredible love and support from all of you, for which I am eternally grateful. It’s now my turn to give back to the people of this country. I would like to thank all the tireless front line workers for their incredible service. We are forever in your debt. I also urge everyone to observe all health protocols—wear a mask, sanitize and maintain social distancing. Please step out only when necessary," Dhawan said in a statement on Twitter.

Unadkat said 10% of his IPL salary will be contributed to help covid-19 patients who need essential medical resources.

The 29-year-old from Gujarat, who was retained by Rajasthan this year after being bought for Rs3 crore in 2020 IPL auction, made the announcement on his social media account.

“Our country is going through a lot of distress and for that matter I know how privileged we are to be in this position to play cricket. Let us all come together and fight as a team against this pandemic, contribute and help each in whatever way we can," Unadkat wrote.

Unadkat urged people to get vaccinated and contribute in this fight against the pandemic.

Earlier, his team Rajasthan Royals had contributed Rs7.5 crore to help India fight the pandemic, while Delhi Capitals also contributed Rs1.5 crore towards the cause.

Punjab Kings’ Nicolas Pooran has also decided to donate a part of his IPL salary to India’s covid-19 battle.

Other cricketers who have announced contributions towards relief measures include Pat Cummins, Sachin Tendulkar and Brett Lee.

