IPL rights: Amazon plans to pull out of ₹60,000 crore race2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 12:52 PM IST
IPL rights: Amazon’s surprise pullout leaves the field open to Ambani’s Reliance, Disney and Sony Group Corp
IPL rights: Amazon’s surprise pullout leaves the field open to Ambani’s Reliance, Disney and Sony Group Corp
Listen to this article
Amazon.com Inc. is planning to withdraw from a heated competition for the rights to stream Indian Premier League cricket matches, according to people familiar with the matter, ceding one of the world’s most popular sporting contests to rivals from Walt Disney Co. to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd.