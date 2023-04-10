IPL 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants preview, probable teams, live streaming details and more2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 02:04 PM IST
- RCB vs LSG Preview: It's early days in the tournament but RCB's death bowling has been a major concern for the team.
Royal Challengers Bangalore will be expecting more runs from its batters and discipline in death overs bowling when they take on the high-flying Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today. RCB come into the match after a demoralising 81-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders and would be eager to return to winning ways.
