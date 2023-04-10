Royal Challengers Bangalore will be expecting more runs from its batters and discipline in death overs bowling when they take on the high-flying Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today. RCB come into the match after a demoralising 81-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders and would be eager to return to winning ways.

It's early days in the tournament but RCB's death bowling has been a major concern for the team. RCB looked on course to register their second win of the season but the script went awry after the 12th over. They had the game in the palm of their hands, reducing the opposition to 89 for 5 before KKR went on to post 204/7.

RCB would be wary against the Lucknow spinners, who come into the game on the back of their stellar display in the five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has continued to impress, taking six wickets, while veteran leggie Amit Mishra and Krunal Pandya have also played impactful roles.

In the pace department, England quick and the tournament joint leading wicket taker Mark Wood was down with flu and missed the previous game alongside medium pacer Avesh Khan, who injured himself. It is to be seen if the two are available against RCB.

Lucknow, who have won two and lost one game, would hope their batters are more consistent. While Kyle Mayers has been outstanding, skipper KL Rahul and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' form is a concern.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, RCB vs LSG?

The IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the RCB vs LSG match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Monday (10 April).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, will be available on Jio Cinema.