IPL team Delhi Capitals extends association with JSW Group as principal sponsor

Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals on Friday announced that it has extended its association with JSW Group as the team’s principal sponsor for three years (2021-2023). The conglomerate with interests in steel, power and cement first came on board in 2020. According to the deal, JSW insignia will be sported on the front of the team’s jersey, and complemented by in-stadia branding of the diverse product portfolio of the company during the tournament.

It is to be noted that the JSW Group is co-owner of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

Vinod Bisht, director and interim chief executive officer, Delhi Capitals, said, “We are a young team that has grown remarkably over the last few seasons. I am confident that this association will be a successful one, which will help both brands, Delhi Capitals and JSW, to grow tremendously."

The association with IPL is expected to be beneficial to the company's consumer-facing brands such as JSW Paints, JSW Cement, JSW Neosteel and JSW Colouron Plus.

“IPL continues to attract the world’s best talent from the sport, making it a globally respected and aspirational brand, attracting a number of national brands with a global recall value. While the league sponsorships comprised a number of new-age enterprises from the tech space, they were complemented by well-established national brands such as ours. This varied combination of brands is testament to how the IPL as a single platform provides the best outreach into a very diverse demography. This is a unique proposition that no other Indian origin platform can provide," said Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Cement and Paints and director JSW Sports.

Apart from cricket, the JSW Group has been partnering with sports properties and building institutions to promote various sports in India. Its associations include being the principal sponsor of football club Bengaluru FC, building olympic training institutes, inspiring institute of sport and supporting an over 50-member olympic sport athlete portfolio that includes wrestling world champion Bajrang Punia, junior javelin world champion Neeraj Chopra and olympic medallist Sakshi Malik.

